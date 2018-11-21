Woman sues MBPD for false arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Richland County woman is suing the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Danita Tidwell says an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested her without probable cause in November of 2016.
In the lawsuit Tidwell says MBPD suspected her son was responsible for an armed robbery within city limits. She says an officer questioned her about the crime, her son’s suspected involvement and his whereabouts.
Tidwell claims she cooperated with authorities throughout their investigation, but was still arrested and charged with Obstructing Justice and Resisting arrest.
The charges against Tidwell were later dismissed, according to the lawsuit.
Tidwell says she spent three days in jail before she could post bond on the charges.
The lawsuit claims Tidwell “suffered an infliction of forcible, harmful, offensive, and unnecessary contact, without consent or probable cause,” it goes on to say she suffered physical, emotional, and financial harm” as a result of those actions and alleged “malicious prosecution” on the part of the defendants.
Tidwell is seeking an unspecified amount in compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees and court costs as the court “deems just and proper.”
WMBF News reached out to the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department for comment, however we were told “the city doesn’t typically comment on pending litigation.”
