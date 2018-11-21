WATCH: WMBF News interviews Sugarland ahead of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s one of Thanksgiving’s greatest holiday traditions, possibly only second to turkey, and ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade WMBF News got the chance to speak with one of this year’s main acts.
Sugarland is performing in the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“Oh well you know I’m excited to just be involved this is the parade that’s on TV while you wake up and you make food and you sit around on sofas and your children are happy they’re not in school and you’re like this moment is a moment that goes back and stretches back through every moment I can remember for Thanksgiving,” said Kristian Bush of Sugarland during an interview with WMBF News Anchor Audrey Biesk.
As for what Jennifer Nettles is most excited about during the parade she tells WMBF News she’s excited for the performances, the floats, the marching bands and everything in between.
The duo is making a comeback after releasing their first album since 2010 in June.
"In so many ways I mean we had such an opportunity to do other things that we love and to really sharpen our skills and gain other skills so that when we came back together we did have a lot to offer a lot of newness to offer and things that were fresh. I became a parent over that time so, we have that in common," Nettles said.
Sugarland is keeping the specifics of Thursday’s performance under wraps, but you can expect to see them early on during the parade aboard the cranberry Ocean Spray float.
Watch Sugarland and the entire Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade LIVE on WMBF News beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.
