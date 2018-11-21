Some Marion County roads flooding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some roadways in our area are once again flooding.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says there is water on some roadways in the Britton’s Neck/Gresham area.
According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page a portion of Highway 9 near Bear Pond Road has standing water on it, as well as Treadway Road.
The Sheriff’s Office says SCDOT has closed sections of Highway 9.
Highway 9 at Highway 378 is open to local traffic only, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
