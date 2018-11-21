SCHP encouraging patience, seatbelts and sober driving this Thanksgiving weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As more drivers hit the roads for the busy holiday weekend, law enforcement is urging everyone to obey the speed limit and have patience while they drive to their destination.
Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP said they'll have extra patrols out over the next few days to help keep traffic moving. Drivers will mostly notice that on interstates and main highways because Collins said that’s where the bulk of the traffic will be.
Collins said he hopes these extra patrols will deter any bad driving habits as well as easily assist anyone that might need help on the roads.
Some drivers who aren’t traveling far for the holidays were out getting some last minute items before tomorrow. Margaret Pascariello and Wendy Schuler said they have a family member traveling from Delaware. They said it took her 10 hours to make it to Myrtle Beach and she hit bumper to bumper traffic on the way down.
