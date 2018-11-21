Police: Little River man inappropriately touched two young children

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday after allegedly touching two young children inappropriately.
Online jail records state 32-year-old Zach Daniel Hicks was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was released shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.
An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states Hicks allegedly touched the children inappropriately while they were in a Longs home.
The children’s ages were listed as 5 and 3. The alleged incident happened a year-and-a-half ago and the HCPD was notified by the Columbus County Department of Social Services in North Carolina, the report states.
