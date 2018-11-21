Police arrest woman wanted for forgery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman wanted for forgery has been arrested by the Conway Police Department.
According to jail records, 40-year-old Wendy Daine Conley was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. She has been charged with 10 counts of fraud and shoplifting under $2,000.
According to a news release from the department, police launched an investigation into several fraudulent transactions made with the victim’s debit card in October and November 2018. Police determined the debit card was used at two ATM’s in Conway, the release states.
Police identified Conley as the suspect and issued warrants for her arrest.
As of about 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, no bail has been set on Conley’s charges.
