One shot following argument in Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday at the intersection of East Carolina Avenue and Putnam Street in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Kilgo says the incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. He added the victim was shot following an argument with another individual.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Deputies say they attempted to talk with the victim, but he is not cooperating.
According to Kilgo, there is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at 843-398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
