Officials ask travelers to pack some patience this Thanksgiving holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day away from Thanksgiving. Experts are predicting a record number of people will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you have plan on catching a flight Wednesday, make sure you get to Myrtle Beach International airport (MYR) early, because you’re not alone. Officials say they expect Wednesday to be the busiest day at the airport, with the seat capacity expected to be up by 20 percent compared to last year. MYR spokesperson Kirk Lovell added during the entire Thanksgiving holiday, which he says is around 9 days, the overall seat capacity is expected to be 7 percent higher than last year.
To avoid any setbacks in your travel plans, MYR recommends arriving two hours before your scheduled departure time. It’s always a good idea to check your airlines website to make sure your flight is on time. For those who may be thinking about traveling with Thanksgiving food items, Lovell says make sure you first check what’s allowed. You can check the TSA website here.
New this year, Lovell said this is the first holiday so far where travelers now have the option to utilize the valet parking service at the airport.
“So for parking, we have lots of parking options. Again, arrive early - you never know if it’s going to busy or if it’s not, and if you’re cutting it close and you happen to show up at a busy time, you could miss your flight. But for those instances, there is now valet parking at the airport so you basically just pull up at the curb, you throw your keys to the attendant and then you run right inside and they take care of your car for you. And if you don’t want that option, we do have the economy long term lots. I know they’re a little bit more economical,” said Lovell.
If you’re planning on driving this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, you can expect some company on the roads. AAA is predicting this 2018 holiday weekend as the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in more than a dozen years. They expect nearly 48 million people in the US will be traveling by car.
You’ve also probably noticed gas prices have been declining, just in time for the busy holiday weekend ahead. GasBuddy experts say you can expect these prices to continue to drop over the next two weeks. As of Wednesday morning, the average gas price for the state of South Carolina is $2.27 per gallon, down about 12 cents down from last week’s average. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the holiday means all hands on deck. Therefore, you’ll see extra troopers patrolling in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee starting Wednesday all the way through Sunday. SCHP urges drivers to be prepared for the increased traffic on Friday with Black Friday shoppers, then the football game on Saturday, and finally Sunday when everyone begins to return home. However, the biggest advice is to pack some patience.
“It just seems year after year when we look at the Thanksgiving holiday, there’s so much going on in between. It’s just going to be a busy, busy weekend. We know some of the other holiday weekends, we know there are just one or two days that are busy as we go through these other holidays. But for Thanksgiving, it’s really a four day event, and every single day just about has something going on that we know are going to bring motorists out on the road traveling to different locations,” said Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.
SCHP says they typically start to see traffic go back to normal around 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday night.
