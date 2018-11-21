Mars landing comes down to final 6 minutes of 6-month trip

It will be around 2 p.m., Mars time, when InSight lands. That's 3 p.m. on the U.S. East Coast and noon for the JPL flight controllers in Pasadena, California. NASA estimates temperatures could be in the teens or even single digits Fahrenheit (well below zero Celsius). Overnight lows could reach minus 140 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 96 degrees Celsius.) It's wintertime on Mars. "Probably don't need an umbrella, but you may need a coat and definitely recommend a spacesuit, too, if you're there at the landing site," Grover joked to reporters while describing the bone-dry Martian plain.