Horry County man meets siblings for the first time in reunion 71 years in the making

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Earlier this year, Paul Roache got a text message that would change his life.
A woman he never met before named Kathleen Connolly sent him a message that said Paul was either her half-brother or her uncle.
Roache didn’t believe it at first.
“I said, ‘Get out of here,’” Roache said.
But the message was real.
Roache was adopted, and he never had the chance to meet his birth parents. He never really cared to meet them either. He was content with the life he was raised in.
Connolly lives in Indianapolis.
For many months, she’s been fascinated with her family’s heritage. So she started using ancestry websites to find out more about her family.
DNA tests revealed Roache was either her half-brother or her uncle.
After doing some more digging, Connolly found out Roache was her half-brother after all. Their mother was Margaret Rainville.
Rainville had Roache before she gave birth to any of her other four children, and she never told her children about him.
“He was born shortly after her 16th birthday in 1947,” Connolly said.
After messaging and speaking on the phone with Roache for a while, Connolly decided to meet her long lost brother in person for the first time.
He and his wife Judi met Connolly this week. Connolly is spending Thanksgiving with them.
“There’s three years in my life that I think about all the time now,” Roache said. “One when my daughter was born. The other when I met Judi, and a third one when I met Kathleen.”
Roache also just met one of his brothers for the first time Tuesday.
