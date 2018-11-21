HCSO: Three children found living in “unsafe and unsanitary” conditions, two people charged

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges after Horry County deputies found three children living in “unsafe and unsanitary living conditions,” according to a news release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Angel Whalen, 29, and Brian Whalen, 37, were arrested Wednesday after deputies responded to a home on Ivystone Drive for a civil matter, the release states.
Once inside the home, deputies found glass from broken holiday ornaments scattered throughout the home as well as an infestation of insects and fecal matter smeared on several walls, according to the HCSO.
Deputies also reported minimal food inside of the home.
Angel and Brian Whalen are charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. They remain behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.
