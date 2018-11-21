HCPD arrests several people in series of drug operations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several people were arrested Tuesday following a series of drug operations in Horry County.
The Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice Unit and Street Crime Unit carried out the searches in various locations, according to a release from the department.
Some of the drugs seized during the busts include marijuana, crack cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, the release states. Two vehicles were also taken in by police as well as one gun and more than $11,000 in cash.
Here is a list of the people arrested in the operations and the charges they face:
1- Deney Terrill Hemingway- Charge: Distribution Heroin 2nd Offense
2- Derrick Ternell Bessent- Charge: Distribution Crack Cocaine
3- Dayquan Devon Johnson- Charges :Distribution Schedule I-V, Distribution Marijuana (2 counts), Trafficking Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense, PWID Marijuana 2nd Offense, Possession Schedule I-V 2nd Offense
Seized: Marijuana 2.9 pounds, Crack Cocaine 12.75 grams,6 pills to include Ecstasy and Adderall, $8,649.00 US Currency, 2001 GMC Yukon
4- Jermaine Sinclair- Charges: Distribution Crack Cocaine 3rd or Subsequent Offense (4 counts), PWID Crack Cocaine 3rd or Subsequent Offense
Seized: Crack Cocaine 8 grams and $1,500.00 in US Currency
5- Teddrick Terrell Livingston- Charges: Driving Under Suspension and Possession Marijuana
Seized: Marijuana 2 grams and $1,515.00 in US Currency
6- Terry Terill Durant- Charges: Trafficking Crack Cocaine, PWID Cocaine, PWID Methamphetamine, PWID Schedule I-III, Unlawful Possession Firearm, Possession of a Firearm during Violent Crime
Seized: Crack Cocaine 15.9 grams, Cocaine 1.4 grams, Methamphetamine 1.1 grams, Suboxone 3 pills & Smith and Wesson 380 cal. handgun
7- Emily Rose Nicole McIntyre- Charge: PWID Heroin 3rd or Subsequent Offense
Seized: Heroin .5 grams
8- Gerald Robert Waslenko- Charge: Possession Crack Cocaine
Seized: Crack Cocaine 1 gram & 2008 Audi
WMBF News reached out to Horry County Police to learn more about where each of these operations occurred.
