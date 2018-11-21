HCPD arrests several people in series of drug operations

HCPD arrests several people in series of drug operations
Drugs & money seized from Dayquan Johnson (Source: Horry County Police)
By Jessica Cinardo | November 21, 2018 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 4:14 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several people were arrested Tuesday following a series of drug operations in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice Unit and Street Crime Unit carried out the searches in various locations, according to a release from the department.

Some of the drugs seized during the busts include marijuana, crack cocaine, ecstasy and heroin, the release states. Two vehicles were also taken in by police as well as one gun and more than $11,000 in cash.

Here is a list of the people arrested in the operations and the charges they face:

1- Deney Terrill Hemingway- Charge: Distribution Heroin 2nd Offense

Deney Hemingway (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Deney Hemingway (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

2- Derrick Ternell Bessent- Charge: Distribution Crack Cocaine

Derrick Bessent (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Derrick Bessent (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

3- Dayquan Devon Johnson- Charges :Distribution Schedule I-V, Distribution Marijuana (2 counts), Trafficking Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense, PWID Marijuana 2nd Offense, Possession Schedule I-V 2nd Offense

Seized: Marijuana 2.9 pounds, Crack Cocaine 12.75 grams,6 pills to include Ecstasy and Adderall, $8,649.00 US Currency, 2001 GMC Yukon

Dayquan Johnson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Dayquan Johnson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Items seized in connection to Johnson's arrest (Source: Horry County Police)
Items seized in connection to Johnson's arrest (Source: Horry County Police)

4- Jermaine Sinclair- Charges: Distribution Crack Cocaine 3rd or Subsequent Offense (4 counts), PWID Crack Cocaine 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Seized: Crack Cocaine 8 grams and $1,500.00 in US Currency

Jermaine Sinclair (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Jermaine Sinclair (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

5- Teddrick Terrell Livingston- Charges: Driving Under Suspension and Possession Marijuana

Seized: Marijuana 2 grams and $1,515.00 in US Currency

Teddrick Livingston (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Teddrick Livingston (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

6- Terry Terill Durant- Charges: Trafficking Crack Cocaine, PWID Cocaine, PWID Methamphetamine, PWID Schedule I-III, Unlawful Possession Firearm, Possession of a Firearm during Violent Crime

Seized: Crack Cocaine 15.9 grams, Cocaine 1.4 grams, Methamphetamine 1.1 grams, Suboxone 3 pills & Smith and Wesson 380 cal. handgun

Terry Durant (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Terry Durant (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Items seized in connection to Durant's arrest (Source: Horry County Police)
Items seized in connection to Durant's arrest (Source: Horry County Police)
Drugs seized in connection to arrest of Terry Durant (Source: Horry County Police)
Drugs seized in connection to arrest of Terry Durant (Source: Horry County Police)

7- Emily Rose Nicole McIntyre- Charge: PWID Heroin 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Seized: Heroin .5 grams

Emily McIntyre (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Emily McIntyre (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

8- Gerald Robert Waslenko- Charge: Possession Crack Cocaine

Seized: Crack Cocaine 1 gram & 2008 Audi

Gerald Waslenko (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Gerald Waslenko (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

WMBF News reached out to Horry County Police to learn more about where each of these operations occurred.

Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.