Grand Strand rivalry game could bring in big bucks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach square off Friday for a spot in the Class 4A Lower state championship, there may be no loser.
With six thousand fans expected to file into Dough Shaw Memorial Stadium, both athletic departments could walk away with over $15,000 in revenue.
“It’s the best ticket in town,” said John Cahill, Athletic Director at Myrtle Beach High School. “We’ve doubled our security to accomodate the expanding crowd.”
The large crowd and marquee match up could go a long way to recouping lost revenue due to the extended absence caused by Hurricane Florence.
“Hopefully we do get to six thousand,” said Roger Dixon, Athletic Assistant with Horry County Schools. “That would be an excellent showing within Horry County and a great gate for both schools.”
Dixon says even after the South Carolina High School League takes their 20 percent cut, the game could go a long way to recouping lost revenue.
North Myrtle Beach will travel to Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium on Friday.
