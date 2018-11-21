Georgetown man receives 7 year sentence for federal gun crime

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown man will spend the next 7 years in prison on a federal gun charge.
Twenty-nine year old Dewayne Hasan Davis of Georgetown recenlty plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors.
The United States Attorney’s Office says Davis was arrested on January 9, 2018 on outstanding state warrants.
While arresting Davis, officers found a bag of heroin, and a loaded .44 Magnum revolver that was recently reported stolen.
As a convicted felon Davis was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Davis will not receive parole during his 7-year sentence and it will be followed by 3 years of court-ordered supervision.
