FIRST ALERT: Chilly but sunny today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will usher in clear skies and cooler temperatures through Thanksgiving Day before a rain-maker arrives weekend.
We are waking up to chilly temperatures this morning in the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Sunny skies will persist all day with a bit of a gusty breeze early in the day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Thanksgiving Day will start out with another round of cool temperatures. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.
Another shot of colder weather will arrive Thursday night and set the stage for cold temperatures for Black Friday shoppers. Temperatures will quickly drop Thursday night and reach the lower 30s inland and middle to upper 30s near the beach by early Friday morning.
A storm system will move across the area on Saturday with widespread rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and as the system draws warmer weather into the area, a few thunderstorms may develop. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely.
