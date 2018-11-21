Deputies investigating after man stabbed in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday morning in Florence County.
According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. in the Tall Oaks subdivision off Williamson Road.
Deputies say the victim, who was stabbed in the back, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident or the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.