Deputies to deliver meals to seniors on Thanksgiving

(Source: Raycom)
By Jessica Cinardo | November 21, 2018 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 4:27 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A group of people will spend their Thanksgiving delivering meals to those who might otherwise go without the tradition holiday spread.

Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office on Facebook
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Tony Chavis, is teaming up with Mended Heart Ministries, Sam’s Club and Piggly Wiggly of Hartsville to deliver meals to home bound senior citizens. The players from the Hartsville High School Boys Basketball team are also helping with deliveries.

This is the second year for the “Love Thy Neighbor” initiative.

Photo taken during meal delivery in 2017 (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office on Facebook)
Teams will begin making their rounds at 8 a.m. Thursday from the Mended Heart Ministries on Harry Byrd Highway in Darlington.

