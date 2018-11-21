Crews respond to house fire at West Florence home

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from WFFR, crews put out the blaze on Briarcliff Drive within minutes of receiving the call. The quick response limited the damage to one corner of the home. No one was home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.
Crews say the fire started in the laundry room, and says this is a good reminder to frequently check your dryer filter and vents.
