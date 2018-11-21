Conway bingo employee accused of stealing thousands from employer

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman is facing several charges after allegedly stealing about $8,000 from a Conway bingo hall where she worked.
Samantha Seleney Smith, 27, is charged with strong arm robbery, two counts of kidnapping, malicious injury to personal property and breach of trust.
According to a Conway Police Department incident report, officers responded to Mill Pond Bingo at 1410 Mill Pond Road on two separate occasions Sunday. Police said they first arrived around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a larceny, and stopped a vehicle leaving the business for not having their headlights on.
Smith, who was allegedly driving the car, was then detained by police. The victims stated she entered the bingo hall and approached an employee who reportedly owed her money.
Police said the employee then went to the restroom after telling Smith she did not have the money on her. According to the report, Smith followed her and kicked the door open.
The suspect then allegedly exited the restroom and went to the office where she blocked the door and confronted two other employees, demanding the money owed to her, according to police. Smith then reportedly snatched $30 from an employee’s wallet and left the business.
Later that night, police said they responded to the bingo hall a second time after about $8,000 was found to be missing over the past few weeks.
Smith allegedly made fake bingo games to show there was money paid out when there was not. According to the report, the suspect also forged signatures of other employees to obtain some of the funds.
The suspect was reportedly fired from the establishment several days before. Smith is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.