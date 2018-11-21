Coldest weather of the season set to arrive Black Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The colder weather continues to pour into the Carolinas as we move through Thanksgiving.
Temperatures Thanksgiving morning will start on the cold side with most of the area right around 40°. Mostly sunny skies prevail but we only take the afternoon highs into the middle 50s.
Getting an early start shopping Friday morning? Plan on a very cold start to the morning as we drop below freezing across the Pee Dee and hover in the middle 30s along the Grand Strand! The cloud increase through the day, holding temperatures down through the afternoon. We’ll only top out in the lower 50s.
We’re bringing the rain chances back as we move into the weekend. A developing area of low pressure will bring a round of rain, some heavy at times, from Saturday morning, clearing into the evening. Most areas can expect between 1″ to 2″ of rain through Saturday evening. The good news is we’ll be significantly warmer as the rain arrives. Temperatures climb well into the 60s by Saturday afternoon.
The rain clears out on Sunday but the warmer weather will linger. Expect a few clouds around and afternoon highs in the middle 60s.
