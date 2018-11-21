Carolina Forest Fire Station changing the way crews respond to medical calls

"Sometimes there's some confusion out in the community about what that means or if we're losing a paramedic, but all that's happening is a paramedic that was before riding on an ambulance exclusively is now on a different piece of equipment and will travel to the scene the same way but then is not tied up for regular transports where they're not needed. So it frees them up to respond to calls where they're the most needed in those areas,” said Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore.