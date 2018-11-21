Carolina Forest Fire Station changing the way crews respond to medical calls

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Forest Fire Station 39 is changing the way crews respond to medical calls. This comes after officials made the same changes to three other stations in the county.
Horry County Fire Rescue added basic life support units to Carolina Forest, that way paramedics on advanced life support units don’t have to respond to every call.
"Sometimes there's some confusion out in the community about what that means or if we're losing a paramedic, but all that's happening is a paramedic that was before riding on an ambulance exclusively is now on a different piece of equipment and will travel to the scene the same way but then is not tied up for regular transports where they're not needed. So it frees them up to respond to calls where they're the most needed in those areas,” said Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore.
“Originally we had 19 ALS ambulances, now there are 14 with four BLS units,” explained Rob Mullaney, President of the Horry County Chapter of the International Association of Firefighters.
Moore says Carolina Forest has seen success with this model so far. She reports that in just seven days, there’s been a 72% increase in paramedical availability to respond to advanced life support calls.
“From talking to the guys on the street it’s effective, it works, it gives the paramedics a break they don’t have to run every single call. They can through dispatch prioritize what the calls are and if it’s something the paramedic has to go on they’ll send them and the engine or quick response vehicle to that call,” said Mullaney.
Although he does think this new deployment model is effective, Mullaney says the county still has work to do.
“It is helping but to us and to a lot of people it’s just you have to fix the bigger picture, which is hire more paramedics, better pay for paramedics which will recruit more of them and put more paramedics on the street to saturate the areas and bring the call volume down and that will give the guys the rest they need,” he said.
