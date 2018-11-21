APNewsBreak: Obama's book sells 1.4 million copies in a week

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir "Becoming" during her book tour stop in Washington. Crown Publishing tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that the former first lady's memoir has sold more than 1.4 million copies in all formats in the U.S. and Canada in the seven days since it was released Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana)