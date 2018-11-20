‘We’ve been robbed:’ Cameron Village residents on edge after woman said home broken into while she slept

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Homeowners in Cameron Village are still on edge after one woman said her home was broken into while she and her fiance were sleeping.
Rosemarie Moore had just gotten home from a cruise and went to bed after a 17-day-long vacation. She said they didn’t set their alarm system, but when she woke up she noticed items all over the floor that weren’t there the night before.
Moore said next she noticed laptops were missing from one of the tables and that’s when she told her fiancé someone must have broken in.
"I panicked and I said, ‘Mike we’ve been robbed,’ and he said, ‘Come on,’ and I said, ‘Mike, the back door’s open an inch, the screen door’s got a slit in it,’” Moore said.
Marissa Tansino will have a full report coming up on WMBF News starting at 4.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.