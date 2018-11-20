‘We love them:’ Students, teachers at Pee Dee school honor officers involved in deadly Florence shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - This Thanksgiving, an empty chair will be seated around the tables of two families in Florence County.
It will serve as a reminder of the loss of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner.
On Tuesday, their families, along with the five Florence County officers who survived October’s Vintage Place shooting, were recognized by the students and staff at Sneed Middle School with a breakfast as a special way of saying "thank you" for their heroism.
"I hope that every police officer will have the chance to know that they did their best and that we appreciate them," seventh grader Kirah McBride said.
"Their lives have been altered from this point forward and I wanted to do something to make them know that not everyone has evil in their hearts," said teacher Teenechian McCall, who organized the event.
The survivors - and the fallen - of the Oct. 3 ambush in Florence were celebrated by those they serve and protect.
"It means a lot just to honor the Florence 7, my brother, Farrah and the other officers,” Daniel Blathers, Carraway’s brother, said. “I mean it means a lot to us, our families I mean, to bring good spirit during this time of the year." McCall knows the sacrifice that comes along with wearing a badge. Her husband served alongside Carraway, his good friend. "It just became real for me in that it could have been my family, it could have been me, and I wanted to do something to reach out and make a difference for these people,” McCall said. "It really hit us, it hurt us, it hurt my husband." McCall said she and her students have talked a lot lately about love, respect and compassion for others.
The conversation inspired a project called Baskets of Love, where students filled the baskets with items for the surviving officers and the families of those who lost their lives.
McCall said she wanted to present the gifts on a smaller scale but her students wanted to invite them to the school. “We want to make sure that they know that we love them and that we appreciate the sacrifices that they’ve made and that they continue to do because we know that they don’t make a huge amount of money, but it takes people with heart and who love and care in order to give back to society,” McCall said.
