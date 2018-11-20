Two alleged burglary suspects caught in the act in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Two people have been arrested after Darlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught them in the act burglarizing a home.
DCSO says deputies responded to a home at 8 p.m. Monday on Age Old Road after a resident called 911 to report multiple individuals inside their home.
When deputies arrived, they found the front door of the home had been forced open. The deputies searched the home and found two male suspects attempting to hide underneath a mattress, DCSO says.
The suspects were taken into custody, one is a juvenile who was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia awaiting a hearing before a Fourth Circuit Family Court Judge. The juvenile was also wanted by Hartsville Police Department for armed robbery and juvenile delinquency.
The second suspect was taken to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Investigators place formal charges Tuesday morning.
