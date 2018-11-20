200 turkeys given away to help those in the Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Giving - it’s what this time of year is all about and this Thanksgiving is going to be brighter for hundreds of people in the Pee Dee.
A line that resembled those we see on Black Friday was seen Monday, but these people weren’t waiting to score discounts. Instead, they were waiting for free turkeys for their holiday meals.
“Pumpkin pie, dressing, oh God we love dressing, stuffing, oh goodness all kinds,” Pamela Gibson, received a free turkey.
For Gibson, her favorite part of a Thanksgiving meal is the stuffing, but a spread on this holiday wouldn’t be complete without a golden bird.
Molina Healthcare and Health Care Partners of South Carolina teamed up with Walmart to make the start of the giving season, one to remember for hundreds of people.
200 turkeys were handed out on Monday to make sure people don’t go without the main dish this Thanksgiving.
“Well it’s important to make sure that they have a nice Thanksgiving for their family, but also just from the standpoint of making sure that they have a good meal because as we know 1 out of every 7 families in South Carolina have certain issues with hunger, so we want to make sure that we can provide for the communities," Jim Eubanks, the CEO, Healthcare Partners of South Carolina said.
The line started to form outside the Health Care Partners of South Carolina building in Marion at 9 Monday morning.
“So Molina healthcare really believes in doing the extra for the families and the community," Johanna Perez, Community Engagement Manager, Molina Healthcare said. "So for us, it’s very important with the holidays coming and you know everybody struggles so if we can give a little bit of help to those families then we’re happy to do so.”
By 10 a.m. there were plenty of people looking to walk away with a bird for their Thanksgiving spread.
This is the first time Molina Healthcare handed out turkeys in Marion County.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.