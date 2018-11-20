Ten Oaks Middle School student wins tickets to Gamecocks/Tigers matchup

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One lucky Grand Strand student received an early Christmas present after she won tickets for this weekend’s Palmetto Classic against South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers.
Kayla Kiscr, a sixth grader from Ten Oaks Middle School, won the Read Your Way to the Big Game Contest on Tuesday. She received four tickets to the game, including pre-game sideline passes and was even lucky enough to be greeted by the Clemson mascot.
So why did she win? She said it was simply because she loves to read.
Kiscr said she read seven or eight books over the course of three weeks.
She beat out students ranging from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and said her favorite part about reading is actually understanding what it's about.
Her favorite book? Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
