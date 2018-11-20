Missing Virginia teen may be headed to the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A missing 17-year-old from Fredericksburg, Va., may try to travel to Florence, according to information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A press release stated 17-year-old Xavier Bailey was last seen leaving his Fredericksburg home on Nov. 17. He may be traveling in a black 2008 Kia Rio with Virginia license plate No. VEF4567.
Bailey is described as 5-foot-9, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678 or the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia at (540) 582-7115.
