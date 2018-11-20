Many still picking up the pieces two months after Hurricane Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Life is back to normal on the Waccamaw, but in surrounding neighborhoods, people are still working to rebuild.
“Just trying to get things livened up here,” said Linda Foster as she worked to replant her garden.
About six feet of water crept it’s way up to Fosters home. A WMBF News crew went on a boat down her road on September 24.
“It seems like it just keeps getting worse every year, the floods,” she said.
“I never expected it to get this bad,” said Bill Jelinek.
Reporter Erin Edwards interviewed Jelinek two months ago when there was one inch of water in his home. That increased to three inches in the coming days.
“This was the first time we ever saw anything like this, The other floods that were in this neighborhood I don’t even call it a flood it was just leaching of the water out of the areas that it would go into that got over the flood. But this got to the back end of my property and I’ve never seen it towards the house at all,” said Jelinek.
Even just a few inches of water was enough to ruin Jelinek’s brand new floors and make his ceilings flake.
“It was a unique experience and I hope I never see it again,” he said.
Jelinek and Foster both say they know their situations could have been worse, and their thoughts and prayers are with those who had a more severe experience.
“I really don’t know how people carry on after that point. Some of these neighborhoods this is not the first time they’ve been hit,” said Jelinek.
“My heart reaches out to the victims that have lost the things that, I mean they lost their whole house, we didn’t. It was an inconvenience to us. So my hearts go out to them,” said Foster.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.