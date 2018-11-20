Former Atlantic Beach police chief suing city of Conway, claims arrest caused him to lose his job

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The former chief of the Atlantic Beach Police Department has filed a lawsuit against the city of Conway.
In the lawsuit filed Tuesday morning, Timothy Taylor alleges the city slandered his reputation and caused him to lose his job.
The lawsuit claims Taylor’s reputation was damaged after the city of Conway arrested him in September of 2017, accusing him of unlawful neglect of a child and criminal domestic violence. A county magistrate judge later dismissed those charges for lack of probable cause, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also alleges the arrest caused him emotional and psychological distress, as-well-as caused him to lose his employment. Taylor was fired from his position as police chief following the arrest.
Taylor is seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages and relief as the court “may deem necessary,” the lawsuit states.
