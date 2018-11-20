Lake View home damaged after fire, American Red Cross assisting victim

LAKE VIEW, SC (WMBF) – Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting a person whose home on Bascus Street was damaged by fire Monday night.
According to a news release from the American Red Cross, Dillon Fire Station 3 responded to the blaze. The American Red Cross is providing one adult with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
If you would like to donate to the American Red Cross, click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
