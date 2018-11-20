Horry County Schools to sell 38 portable classrooms

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Facilities Committee voted to move forward with the sale of 38 portable classrooms Monday night.
Executive Director of Facilities Mark Wolfe said some of the classrooms are 30 to 40 years old and were damaged in the hurricane and would be too costly to fix. During the meeting, officials said some of the portable classrooms are not being used or being used for storage.
"That was part of our analysis is we're leaving some at the schools that we know we're going to have some growth so we know we're not going to worry about that. So we've left some. That's why there are 22 that we're still leaving. A couple of them are still being used for some things but the others are being saved and set aside for that expected growth,” said Wolfe.
The school district is keeping portable classrooms at Forestbrook Middle School, Seaside Elementary School, Saint James Elementary and Saint James Middle. During the meeting, some board members brought up the possibility of donating the portables to people who lost their homes during the hurricane.
"We're not allowed to donate them unless we try to sell them first. That's just the way the procurement code rules. So if we end up with no bidders, then those ones that we did not get bids on are available for donations should someone want one,” said Wolfe.
Wolfe said when they receive the money after selling them it will go to the districts funds.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.