Gingerbread Ladies share secret recipe with Meredith for the perfect gingerbread house

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Attention all sweet treat lovers! Sharon Buckwell and Sarah Cummings, also known as the Gingerbread Ladies, sat down with reporter Meredith Helline to share their secret gingerbread house recipe.
Here’s what you will need:
- 2 sticks margarine
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup molasses
- 7 cups flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 tbsp ginger
- 1 1/2 tbsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp clove
- 2/3 cup water
- Mix butter and sugar. Add in molasses. Blend together flour, salt, cinnamon, ginger and clove. Gradually add dry ingredients and water to wet mixture (alternating a little of each at a time), mix well.
- Roll to 1/4 inch thick and cut patterns.
- Bake at 325 for for 20-25 minutes or until firm to the touch
For the royal icing recipe:
- 1 tsp spoon cream of tartar
- 6 egg whites
- 8 cups icing sugar (plus 1-3 cup if needed)
- Mix until a toothpaste-like consistency. Start with 8 cups icing sugar. Add if needed.
Happy decorating!
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.