FIRST ALERT: Turning cooler for the Thanksgiving holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will usher in clear skies and cooler temperatures through Thanksgiving Day before a rain-maker arrives weekend.
A cold front will move off shore this evening. This front will push the lingering cloudiness off shore and usher in cooler temperatures through the end of the week.
Skies will clear tonight as a northerly wind picks up. This northerly breeze will push cooler temperatures into the region with morning readings in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s at the beach.
Sunny skies will persist all day on Wednesday with a bit of a gusty breeze early in the day. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Thanksgiving Day will see another round of cool temperatures with morning readings in the upper 30s and lower 40s and afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.
Another shot of colder weather will arrive Thursday night and set the stage for cold temperatures for Black Friday shoppers. Temperatures will quickly drop Thursday night and reach the lower 30s inland and middle to upper 30s near the beach by early Friday morning.
A storm system will move across the area on Saturday with widespread rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and as the system draws warmer weather into the area, a few thunderstorms may develop. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely.
