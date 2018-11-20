FIRST ALERT: Stray sprinkle and then CHILLY temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather continues today before a cold front brings a drop in temperatures for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Afternoon temperatures reach the middle and upper 60s today. Skies will be mostly cloudy at times and a few sprinkles are possible through midday.
A cold front will move through the region late this afternoon and usher cooler weather into the region through the end of the week.
Wednesday morning will start off clear and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunny skies will last through the day with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 50s.
Thanksgiving Day will also be sunny and cool. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s will climb into the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon.
Even colder weather will drop into the region by Thursday night and Friday morning. Black Friday shoppers waiting in line outside will need to be prepared for the cold. Temperatures will drop to near freezing inland and the middle 30s near the beach.
The next big rain-maker arrives late Friday night and Saturday as widespread rain moves in. The wet weather will be accompanied by another warm up with afternoon temperatures in the 60s to near 70.
