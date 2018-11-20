Executive director of Cultural Council of Georgetown County arrested, accused of taking over $40K

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The executive director of the Cultural Council of Georgetown County has been arrested for allegedly taking $41,000 from the group.
According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, 51-year-old Leslie Michelle Ayres, of Georgetown, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center state Ayres was booked Tuesday morning and released just before 3:30 p.m. on a $5,000 bond.
According to the release, Ayres was identified as the person responsible for taking the money. She surrendered herself to law enforcement.
