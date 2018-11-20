Conway police seek forgery suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman wanted for forgery.
According to a news release from the department, police launched an investigation into several fraudulent transactions made with the victim’s debit card in October and November 2018. Police determined the debit card was used at two ATM’s in Conway, the release states.
Police identified 40-year-old Wendy Daine Conley, of Hemingway, as the suspect and obtained warrants for forgery.
If you have any information on Conley’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or Conway police at 843-248-1790.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.