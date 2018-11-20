Carolina Food Tours plans to expand along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One woman is sharing her passion for food with other foodies along the Hammock Coast. Carolina Food Tours is a new way to connect with people over a meal, but not just at one restaurant, how about four? Right now, the guided food tours are available in three locations: Murrells Inlet, Georgetown and Pawleys Island. Each location offers a different experience.
Carolina Food Tours owner, Corina Whitehead, started offering these guided tours in July. Each tour lasts between two and a half to three hours and includes three to four restaurant stops. Not only do you get to satisfy your taste buds, but you're also guided outdoors for a walk to enjoy the scenic views South Carolina has to offer in between stops while learning about the history and food.
Whitehead said so far, the feedback she's received has been great. But with the recent storms, business has slowed down a bit. She hopes to offer locals and tourists a cultural experience both during tourist and shoulder seasons.
“If you’re a foodie like I am, and you love lots of great food, then you’re going to love the food tour. And also, they’re not just great for tourists who want to experience different restaurants in one afternoon. But they’re also great for locals because it’s great to have a group of friends or coworkers and get together and spend a little time strengthening your friendships and building memories because great things happen when you gather around a table together,” said Whitehead.
Whitehead plans to expand her food tours to even more locations by next year. She said she plans to open these new food tour locations next year in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway.
Here’s how a food tour works. You sign up for a location online, and prices range from about $70 to $100 per person, and that includes a guided tour with three to four restaurant stops.
Whitehead said she hopes to offer a year-round experience where people can come together and not only enjoy the tastes and views of the area, but also enjoy the company around you.
“Carolina Food Tours brings so much to the community. First of all, it helps our restaurant owners, because tourists get to come in and experience four different restaurants in one day, and then hopefully it will bring them back to your restaurant if they have a great experience. Also, it’s great for business owners, because I know a lot of business owners are looking for team building events for their employees and food tours are a great idea for that,” said Whitehead.
To learn more about Carolina Food Tours and to schedule a tour, click here.
