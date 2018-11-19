Woman killed in crash involving Charleston Co. deputy, authorities say

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A woman was killed Sunday night following a crash involving a Charleston County Deputy on Folly Road, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Just before 10 p.m., a deputy was responding to assist another involved in a foot pursuit when the deputy’s unmarked Sheriff’s Office car collided with another vehicle, Antonio said.
The deputy was driving west in the 1000 block of Folly Road when the woman, driving east, turned left in front of him, according to Antonio. The deputy and a State Constable riding in the front seat were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision at the request of the sheriff’s office as per policy. Antonio said the Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an internal investigation.
The accident shut down Folly and Camp Road in both directions until 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. Dispatch received the call at 9:48 p.m. Sunday night.
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.