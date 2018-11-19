WMBF News, Salvation Army to host telethon for Florence flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News is teaming up with the Salvation Army to help those who can’t celebrate the holiday at their homes this year.
The flooding from Hurricane Florence cost many of our friends and neighbors their homes, putting a strain on the resources local non-profits have to help them and others in need.
To help in the re-building process, we’re hosting the Give Thanks by Giving Back WMBF News Telethon on Monday. From 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., members of the Salvation Army will take donations for flooding victims. If you would like to help, call 843-848-8000.
You can also donate online through December 20. Just visit our website and look for the Salvation Army Angel Tree icon on our homepage.
