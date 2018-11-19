Two weeks gone: FBI entering ‘critical phase’ in search for kidnapped Lumberton girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Monday marks two weeks since 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was kidnapped outside her Lumberton home.
According to a press release, the FBI has entered a critical phase in the investigation and are “desperately trying” to find footage of the stolen SUV that was reportedly used in the kidnapping.
The SUV was found on Quincey Drive on Nov. 8, the release stated. The FBI is expanding its plea for video to all of Robeson County, specifically along Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road and any side streets, especially along Popes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road and Lovett Road.
According to the FBI, many times over the past weeks, they have asked anyone in Lumberton or surrounding Robeson County who may have surveillance video to call their office.
“Unfortunately, many have not contacted us, even when FBI special agents left business cards and reward flyers asking for a call-back,” the release stated. “If we do not reach everyone with video soon, that video could be lost as many systems will purge the older footage automatically.”
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Aguilar’s return. Residents are urged to call the tipline at (910) 272-5871.
