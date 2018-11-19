Two months later, Aberdeen residents still recovering from flooding

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - The flooding from Hurricane Florence hit the Grand Strand and Pee Dee two months ago, but many people are just beginning the recovery process.
The Aberdeen neighborhood in Longs was one of the areas hardest hit by flooding. Judy Hardin has lived in the community for 28 years. She said her home is the lowest in terms of elevation in the whole area. She’s been through flooding before, but has never seen anything as bad as Florence.
Two months later, she’s staying at a campground.
“Every day we feel this trailer is a little bit smaller, but it is a process,” Hardin said of her temporary home.
She said a campground was one of the best options for her since she and her husband have four dogs.
Hardin added many people in her Aberdeen neighborhood are opting to move.
"Neighbors on both sides of us are leaving their houses,” she said.
Hardin, however, isn’t keen on moving despite experiencing so much flooding in the past.
“We love the location,” she said. “We love the situation with our dogs out there. So we're not looking. We don't really want to have to go anywhere."
Hardin said in an ideal world, she’ll be moving back into her home in early March.
