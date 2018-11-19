Rivera, Halladay top newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2013, file photo, New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera acknowledges the crowd's standing ovation after coming off the mound in the ninth inning of his final appearance in a baseball game, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Career saves leader Mariano Rivera and late pitcher Roy Halladay are among 20 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers' Association of America, joined by 15 holdovers headed by Edgar Martinez. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (Kathy Willens)