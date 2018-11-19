Report: Man forces woman to ground, steals cash register from Subway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a man reportedly stole a cash register Sunday night from a Subway restaurant.
Officers responded to the restaurant in the 2300 block of North Kings Highway at about 7:00 p.m. after receiving a report of a strong-arm robbery, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim stated she was cleaning the windows when the suspect allegedly came inside the store, pushed her to the ground and demanded money. According to the report, she tried to get back up, but the suspect pushed her back down to the ground. Police say the suspect then went behind the counter and grabbed the cash register.
Another victim ran to a nearby restaurant where she called police. According to the report, a witness stated he saw two young white males run from the back of the store. Police say one man was wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants, while the other was described as wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
