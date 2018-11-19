Report: Man forces woman to ground, steals cash register from Subway

Officers responded to the restaurant in the 2300 block of North Kings Highway at about 7:00 p.m. after receiving a report of a strong-arm robbery, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim stated she was cleaning the windows when the suspect allegedly came inside the store, pushed her to the ground and demanded money. According to the report, she tried to get back up, but the suspect pushed her back down to the ground. Police say the suspect then went behind the counter and grabbed the cash register.