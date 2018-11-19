People of the Grand Strand: Running makes Market Common resident ‘still feel like I’m a kid’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The parks and walking trail at The Market Common were virtual ghost towns on Nov. 14.
The overcast skies, chilly temperatures and strong breeze were not conducive to outdoor activity. The three people at Savannah’s Playground – two adults and one child – had enough of the mid-November weather and were making their way home.
Still, the cool fall weather didn’t scare one person away.
Behind Savannah’s Playground, where maintenance work is being done near the soccer fields of Grand Park, one man – decked out in a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue shorts and a blue hat – was busy running sprints.
For Joe Mazurkiewicz, running has been a way of life. As a boy, he ran to school since his small New Jersey town didn’t have a bus stop.
It didn’t stop there, and instead grew into a passion.
“Running was a good way to just get out … and clear your mind,” Mazurkiewicz said.
Unlike many who lace up their sneakers and pound the pavement, the Jersey native who has called the Grand Strand home for over 30 years doesn’t have ear buds blaring the latest top 40 hits or an entertaining podcast. He chooses instead to listen to the sounds of his environment.
On this particular Wednesday, Mazurkiewicz was running with a purpose. He’s busy training for his 47th and 48th marathons - January’s Charleston Marathon and March’s Myrtle Beach Marathon.
In fact, Mazurkiewicz’s first big race was 1998’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Marathon. Since then, his events have included six go-rounds with the famed Boston Marathon.
His last time running the Boston Marathon was significant. It was the 2014 race, which came a year after three people were killed and over 200 injured when bombs went off near the finish line.
Being a part of the 2014 Boston Marathon was something Mazurkiewicz called an “awesome experience.”
“All the runners, the city, just out there with Boston Strong, just saying, ‘Hey, you know, nothing’s going to stop us from doing this marathon. No terrorist is going to stop us from living our life and enjoying this great race,’” he said.
When we wasn’t training for races, Mazurkiewicz worked for Coastal Carolina University. Online information stated he was with CCU’s Office of Counseling Services.
Mazurkiewicz said one of his favorite parts of the job was working with student athletes and helping them with mental skills.
His retirement coincided with CCU’s baseball team winning the national championship in 2016.
“I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s so big,” Mazurkiewicz recalled his thoughts being when the school brought home its first national title.
With his professional career behind him, Mazurkiewicz now focuses on time with his three children and three grandchildren.
And, of course, there are the next races to prepare for. Mazurkiewicz said he may stop running marathons after completing his 50th, but he isn’t ready to swear on it.
“I still feel like I’m a kid out here playing,” he said.
