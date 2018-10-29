New moped laws to go into effect in November

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 29, 2018 at 1:57 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 8:57 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you own a moped, listen up!

A new state law imposing some restrictions will go into effect in a few days. The law was signed by Governor Henry McMaster in 2017.

The law will require registration of each moped, which will cost you about $10 every two years. Also, moped drivers will be subject to the laws of the road.

There’s already a law mandating that riders younger than 21 must wear a helmet while on a moped.

You can begin registering your moped this Thursday, Nov. 1.

The law goes into effect the Nov. 19.

