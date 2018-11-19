Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on multiple drug charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been arrested on multiple drug charges, including drug trafficking, by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
On November 16, MCSO arrested Michael Allen Dixon, 38 of Bennettsville, after an ongoing narcotics investigation.
According to MCSO, Dixon had approximately 15 grams of cocaine base (crack), 10 grams of cocaine, and 2 ounces of marijuana in his possession.
Dixon was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine base (crack) 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute cocaine 2nd offense, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd offense.
Dixon was detained at the Marlboro County Detention Center and released on a $100,000 surety bond.
This is an ongoing investigation with more arrests expected.
