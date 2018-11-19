Horry County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in the leg

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Horry County man has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting a 55-year-old Nichols man in the leg, according to the Horry County Police Department.
A report from HCPD says the incident took place on October 26 around 7 p.m. when they were called to a residence on Highway 430 in reference to a shooting.
A 55-year-old man was found inside the residence with a gunshot wound to his left leg near the knee, the report says.
The victim told an officer he had been robbed and shot in the leg by an unknown person. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated.
29-year-old Travis Devon Johnson of Nichols has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary 1st degree, grand larceny $10,000 or more, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and sale or delivery of a pistol to,and possession by, certain person unlawful.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.