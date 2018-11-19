FIRST ALERT: Clearing and getting cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The morning showers and drizzle come to an end early and eventually the clouds give way to clearer skies by this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s and lows tonight drop to the mid to low 50s.
Quiet weather sticks around for few days as we lead up to Thanksgiving. Wednesday will be noticeably cooler, only reaching into the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.
After a chilly start in the middle 40s Thursday morning, temperatures stay cooler for Thanksgiving Day with afternoon readings in the upper 50s. Black Friday shoppers need to be on the lookout for chilly temperatures Friday morning in the low 40s along the Grand Strand and near 32 in Florence.
Thankfully, for Black Friday shoppers, it’s looking like the rain will hold off until late Friday afternoon with better chances of scattered showers arriving into Saturday morning.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.