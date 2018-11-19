63 children find their forever homes during SC Adoption Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WIS) - This year is sure to be a very special Thanksgiving for several families in our area as their families just grew a little bigger during South Carolina Adoption Day.
The final adoption hearings took place in four counties for 63 children who were adopted from the foster care system into 43 families on Monday.
Many of these families were eager to tell their stories, and they are all different.
“Today is a wonderful day we started this process about a year ago," Kisha Robinson said. "It was so well worth it we are just truly blessed to have our baby yeah this is awesome.”
“Katie came to us in the middle of the night for a domestic violence phone call,” Brenda Major said. “She was very scared afraid of men introverted wouldn’t talk wasn’t walking at a year old very rough situation she’s come a long way she’s very outgoing now she loves her Daddy she’s and just an intricate part of our family it’s been almost two years and she’s gonna be three years old in January and we’re super excited for today.”
