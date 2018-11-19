63 children find their forever homes during SC Adoption Day

“Katie came to us in the middle of the night for a domestic violence phone call,” Brenda Major said. “She was very scared afraid of men introverted wouldn’t talk wasn’t walking at a year old very rough situation she’s come a long way she’s very outgoing now she loves her Daddy she’s and just an intricate part of our family it’s been almost two years and she’s gonna be three years old in January and we’re super excited for today.”